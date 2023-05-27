Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,419 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Snap-on worth $43,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $257.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

