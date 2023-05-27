Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,547 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

