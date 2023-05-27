Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Globant worth $41,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Shares of GLOB opened at $179.95 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.31.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

