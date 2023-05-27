Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $46,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Shares of HLT opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

