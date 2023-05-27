Sei Investments Co. Has $39.22 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $39,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

ABC opened at $168.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

