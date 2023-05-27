Sei Investments Co. Has $42.28 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $42,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $85.70 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

