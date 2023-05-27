Sei Investments Co. Has $47.74 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of MetLife worth $47,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

