Sei Investments Co. Has $52.27 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Zimmer Biomet worth $52,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.