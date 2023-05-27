Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,957,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $399.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

