Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $40,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

