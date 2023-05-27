Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 6,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.