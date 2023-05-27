Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the April 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Select Sands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

(Get Rating)

See Also

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.