Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the April 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Select Sands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02.
About Select Sands
