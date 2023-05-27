Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 1.9%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05). Approximately 149,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 133,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 million, a PE ratio of 402.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.02.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

