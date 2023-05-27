Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 0.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.20% of Service Co. International worth $21,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 899,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

