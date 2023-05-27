SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SGSOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $933.52.
SGS Price Performance
Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 139,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,281. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.
SGS Cuts Dividend
About SGS
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
Further Reading
