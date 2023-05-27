SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $933.52.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 139,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,281. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

