Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHERF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of SHERF stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,149. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

