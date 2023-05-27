Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $229.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

