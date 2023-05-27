Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $280.67 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.45 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.81.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,029 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.