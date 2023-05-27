Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 426 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £59.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,014.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Portmeirion Group has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.65 ($6.50).

Portmeirion Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. Portmeirion Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,571.43%.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

