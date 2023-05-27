Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Grows By 61.8%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.00 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Stories

