Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 54.0%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,300 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 3,298,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BPM stock remained flat at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.