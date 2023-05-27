Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 33.0%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 79,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 4.6 %

BLBX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

