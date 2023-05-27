Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Drops By 29.4%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.11. 203,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,692. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $330.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

