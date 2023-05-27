Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Declines By 41.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,723,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 880.7 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $2.58 during trading hours on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

