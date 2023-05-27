Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Declines By 41.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,723,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 880.7 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $2.58 during trading hours on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
