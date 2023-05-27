Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 144.4%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZLFY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.5118 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Stories

