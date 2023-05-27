Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Declines By 70.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of BUKS stock remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.