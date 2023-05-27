Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Increases By 375.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLPXY stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.12. 6,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,848. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of C$10.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.16.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

