Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases By 350.0%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 2,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,607. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

