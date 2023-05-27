Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Decreases By 26.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 171,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,302 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

