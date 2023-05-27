Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Expands By 271.4%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIHY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($95.77) to GBX 7,100 ($88.31) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290. Croda International has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

