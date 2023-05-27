Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Decreases By 27.7%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 847,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

EXETF stock remained flat at $5.28 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -185.01%.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

