Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Increases By 207.1%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the April 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,059,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,732,096. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
