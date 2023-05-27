Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Increases By 207.1%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the April 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,059,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,732,096. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies, Inc is a BPO development company, which engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. The firm also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

