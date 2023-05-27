Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Rises By 372.5%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 372.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 68.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IHT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.