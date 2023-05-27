Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Expands By 300.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 18,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,861. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.