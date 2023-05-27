Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Drops By 63.6%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQL remained flat at $24.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.