Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Decreases By 66.7%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $18.77 during trading hours on Friday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.
About Plus500
