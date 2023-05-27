Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Decreases By 66.7%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $18.77 during trading hours on Friday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

