Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Drops By 25.6%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 537,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after purchasing an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

