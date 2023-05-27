Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Decreases By 29.4%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,269,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 10,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 920.2 days.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

STGPF remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Scentre Group engages in the business of ownership, management, leasing, and development of Westfield destinations in Australia and New Zealand. It operates under the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.