Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Decreases By 29.4%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,269,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 10,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 920.2 days.
Scentre Group Stock Performance
STGPF remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
About Scentre Group
