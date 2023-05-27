Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 447.8%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 447.8% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sentage Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 18,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Sentage has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.41 and a quick ratio of 35.41.

Get Sentage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sentage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.