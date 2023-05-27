Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Declines By 96.3%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the April 30th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.68. 125,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,373. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

