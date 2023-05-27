Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Expands By 431.8%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 431.8% from the April 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,459. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

