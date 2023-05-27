Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 85.7%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. Citigroup cut Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sims Stock Performance

Shares of SMSMY remained flat at $9.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Sims has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.91.

Sims Cuts Dividend

About Sims

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

