Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Grows By 380.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 380.3% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 39,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.