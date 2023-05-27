Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Grows By 380.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 380.3% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 39,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.11.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.