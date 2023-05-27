Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Increases By 144.6%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Summit State Bank Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.
Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
