Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Increases By 144.6%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

About Summit State Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

