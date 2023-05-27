Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Increases By 144.6%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

