Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rises By 500.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.15 on Friday, hitting SEK 15.73. 30,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 17.46. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 12.14 and a one year high of SEK 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.7564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

