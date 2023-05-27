Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Expands By 900.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 1.0 %

SYZLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

