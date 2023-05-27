Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Expands By 900.0%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Sylogist Trading Up 1.0 %
SYZLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.
Sylogist Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.