Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 81.3%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TLPFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $78.98. 202,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,265. Teleperformance has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $173.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

Teleperformance Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.6933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

(Get Rating)

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Further Reading

