Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 81.3%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on TLPFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.
Teleperformance Price Performance
Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $78.98. 202,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,265. Teleperformance has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $173.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.
Teleperformance Increases Dividend
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.