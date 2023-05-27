Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expands By 35.2%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 310,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,460 shares of company stock worth $4,558,707 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,227,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,502,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

