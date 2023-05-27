Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Drops By 37.5%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unico American Trading Down 0.9 %

Unico American stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. Unico American has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

