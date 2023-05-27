Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Declines By 90.6%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 16,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,727,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 114.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500,669 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 151,352 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $80.26.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

